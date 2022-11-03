Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1,189.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,970 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. XN LP purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $63,628,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Splunk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after buying an additional 320,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $36,179,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Cowen decreased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.69.

Splunk Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.