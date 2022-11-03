Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,960 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Fortinet Trading Down 5.7 %

FTNT opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.