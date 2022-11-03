Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.36 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,010 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,455.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,145 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and have sold 825,800 shares valued at $31,441,109. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.