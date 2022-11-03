Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1,373.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,885 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.