Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MCD opened at $270.37 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $276.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.03 and its 200 day moving average is $250.85.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

