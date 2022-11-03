Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $211.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.21.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.