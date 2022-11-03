Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.