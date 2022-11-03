Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $582.30

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 582.30 ($6.73) and traded as high as GBX 706 ($8.16). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 683 ($7.90), with a volume of 91,184 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($11.56) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £864.53 million and a PE ratio of 1,679.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 582.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 655.52.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

