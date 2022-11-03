Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMOGet Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.13.

Shares of IMO traded up C$2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$76.92. 549,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.14. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$40.96 and a 1 year high of C$77.29. The stock has a market cap of C$46.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

