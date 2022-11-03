Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 252 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $28,213.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,857.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $2,323,020.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $33,844.02.

On Friday, September 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $45,656.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $110.96 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

