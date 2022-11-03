Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 35,148 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Independence Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Independence alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.