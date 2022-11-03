Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Position Decreased by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael cut its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the period. Independent Bank accounts for about 1.0% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $84.91. 90,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,044. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,308 shares of company stock worth $287,911 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

