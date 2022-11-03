IndiGG Hits 1-Day Volume of $72,593.00 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $72,593.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

