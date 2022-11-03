Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INFN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 276,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,936. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

