Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.45 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of INGR stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 86.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

