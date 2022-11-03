Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Innodata (NASDAQ:INODGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Innodata Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INOD stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.04. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INODGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Innodata by 48.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innodata by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.