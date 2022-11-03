Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Innodata Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of INOD stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.04. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
