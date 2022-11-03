Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Innodata Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INOD stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.04. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innodata Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Innodata by 48.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innodata by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

