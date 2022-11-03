Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Purchases 2,871,287 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 2,871,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,899,999.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,293,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,620.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clene Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Clene stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.16. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Clene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

