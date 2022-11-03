Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $11,591.28 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $11,591.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,645.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,559,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About First Financial Bankshares

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.