Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Buys $373,622.22 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director David V. Goeddel purchased 76,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $373,622.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,387.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.61. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,513,000 after buying an additional 1,890,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 787,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 319,231 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

