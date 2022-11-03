Insider Buying: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Purchases £19,240 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain purchased 52,000 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,240 ($22,245.35).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Thomas Spain sold 39,520 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £14,622.40 ($16,906.46).

On Friday, September 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 120,812 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £44,700.44 ($51,682.78).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Thomas Spain purchased 13,646 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,277.16 ($7,257.67).

On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Spain purchased 20,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,018.38).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Thomas Spain purchased 45,364 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,691.96 ($20,455.50).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

LON STAF opened at GBX 41 ($0.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.50. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35.71 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 70.80 ($0.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The company has a market capitalization of £67.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2,050.00.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

