Insider Buying: The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) insider David Arthur Raggett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,280 ($10,729.56).

David Arthur Raggett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, David Arthur Raggett acquired 3,000 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £7,440 ($8,602.15).

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

LON TPFG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 234 ($2.71). 13,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,419. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.28. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 372 ($4.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £74.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,294.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend

About The Property Franchise Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

