Insider Buying: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,000,000.00 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 7,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.54. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXMD. StockNews.com began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

