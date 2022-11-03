Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

DAWN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.37. 304,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,618. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

