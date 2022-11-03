Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
DAWN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.37. 304,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,618. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Articles
