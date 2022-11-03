Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells 3,527 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 3,527 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $21,726.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,115 shares in the company, valued at $622,868.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 80,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,425. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth $159,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.