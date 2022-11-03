Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells $1,085,142.75 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Merchants by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 26.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 176.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

