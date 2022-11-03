Insider Selling: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Sells $856,684.29 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KB Home Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $27.87 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 55,117 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

