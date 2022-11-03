Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells 2,063 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,430,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matson Trading Down 5.2 %

MATX traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.42. 530,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 30.28 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

