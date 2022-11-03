Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 29,366 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. 22,512,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,707,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

