Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 98,048 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,993,898.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,236. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

