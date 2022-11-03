Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells 58,500 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,011,342 shares in the company, valued at $55,204,687.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $67,838.76.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 154,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

