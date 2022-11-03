Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells 1,079 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $22,853.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,561,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,258,267.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TOST traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,928. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $64.05.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

