Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 2,923 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Steve Oblak sold 1,833 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $67,326.09.

On Friday, September 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33.

Wayfair Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of W opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

