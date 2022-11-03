Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 9,951 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $1,169,441.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Insperity Stock Down 5.2 %
NSP opened at $114.35 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth $235,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Insperity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Insperity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
