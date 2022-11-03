Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 9,951 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $1,169,441.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insperity Stock Down 5.2 %

NSP opened at $114.35 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Insperity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth $235,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Insperity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Insperity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

