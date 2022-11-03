Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP James D. Allison Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Insperity Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
