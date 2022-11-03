Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP James D. Allison Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Insperity Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.