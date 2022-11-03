Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15, reports. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 7.5 %

INSP opened at $206.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

