Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will be issuing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.83 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

INSE stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 575.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

