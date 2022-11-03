Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$238.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.11.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $151.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average is $144.08. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

