Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.69. 976,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,849,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

