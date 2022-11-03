Intel Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Intel has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 69.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intel to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 61.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

