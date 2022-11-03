Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$15.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.27 billion. Intel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.95-$1.95 EPS.

Intel Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.09.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $168,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

