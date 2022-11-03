Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 720,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,745. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $449.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 125,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

