Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,830,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,629,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

JEPQ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.54. 15,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,349. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

