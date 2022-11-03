Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 23,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,475. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $77.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

