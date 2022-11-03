Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 492.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.7% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $93,417,000.

ESGU traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,760. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

