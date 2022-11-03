Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.57. 273,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

