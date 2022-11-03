Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $525,000 Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of KXI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,104. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

