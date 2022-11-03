Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.58. 114,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

