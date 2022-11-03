Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $409,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $136.57. 156,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,394. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

