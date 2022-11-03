Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $169.55. 47,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,879. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

