International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,843 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.31% of International Seaways worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

International Seaways Stock Performance

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. 5,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of -0.01.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.00%.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

